All political leaderships were on same page on Kashmir issue: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that all the political leaderships were on the same page on Kashmir issue and other challenges confronting the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that all the political leaderships were on the same page on Kashmir issue and other challenges confronting the country.

He said the silence of the international community on atrocities and worst human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris by India, was test of their conscience, said a press release.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The Speaker was talking to a delegation from National Defence University (NDU) comprising senior military and civil officers from Pakistan and friendly countries headed by Maj. General Inayat Hussain in Parliament House.

He said that armed forces were our pride that had made the defence of the country impregnable, adding that they also need to be credited for their meritorious services in the field of social services and education.

Asad Qaiser said that despite polarization in the country and the Parliament, all the political forces were on the same page regarding issues confronting the country specially Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would not leave the Kashmiri people in quandary and would keep on extending moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir till its amicable resolution as per UN resolutions and their aspiration.

The Speaker said that present government inherited various challenges out of which the most glaring was messy state of economy.

He said that government initiated various measures for its revival and sustainability which had ushered in stability in the economic sector. He said that investor's confidence had been restored and foreign direct investment was being attracted in the diverse sectors in the country.

Responding to a question of a participant regarding the role of legislature for the welfare of the masses, he said Parliament was alive on the issue and various legislative proposals for the welfare of masses would be tabled in the House.

He said that agriculture sector was the backbone of the economy, therefore a Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture products has been appointed. The committee was actively working on formulating its recommendation for boosting agriculture sector.

Asad Qaiser said that academia, experts in agriculture and water and stakeholders have been engaged in that discourse. Apprising the participants, the The Speaker said that Standing Committees were actively engaged in the discussing various legislation and issues which concern masses.

He mentioned the Legislative Drafting Council established in the National Assembly which had assisted members to propose hundreds of legislative proposals.

The Speaker suggested for collaboration between National Assembly and NDU for providing intellectual and expert support to the Standing Committees.

Maj. General Inayat Hussain thanked the Speaker for giving them an opportunity to visit Parliament and have an enlightening interactive session.

He said that armed forces would always stand firm to foil any attempt on the integrity of the country.

Inayat Hussain said the instant delegation comprised of local civil and military officers from Pakistan and friendly countries presently having specialized multidimensional training which would enhance their capacity to serve their respective countries and organizations.

He agreed with proposal of the Speaker regarding collaboration with National Assembly.

Later, the Additional Secretary (Legislation), briefed the participants about the structure and functions of the Parliament and working and composition of its Standing Committees.

He apprised them about the procedure adopted for enactment of laws and non-legislative business.

The participants also visited National Assembly Hall and various sections of the Parliament House.