All Political Parties Agree For Constitutional Amendments: Fateh Ullah
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defense Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel on Wednesday said that the constitutional amendments were need of the hour and all the political parties were agreed for the purpose.
He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Office of the Press Information Office (PID) Dera Ismail Khan. He said these amendments would have positive effects for the country and the nation.
Fateh Ullah said that he was committed to addressing the backwardness of his constituency.
“The people of Dera Ismail Khan have shown their trust in his family by electing them through their votes and I will not betray this trust,” he added.
The politics of Miankhel family was based on serving the masses, he said and added that those claiming to bring change have broken all records of corruption.
He alleged that the funds of Rs 120 million for the purchase and repair of transformers were embezzled in a single day through fake bills.
Fateh Ullah Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has not established any new educational institutions in Kulachi, Darazinda or Daraban. Even his backward constituency has also been ignored in terms of up-gradation of educational institutions, he added.
The rights of education, healthcare, and communication facilities for the people of underdeveloped areas were being robbed, he said.
He was of the view that Kulachi, Daraban, and Paroa were among the most backward tehsils being affected by terrorism.
The provincial government has done injustice with the coming generations of these areas by neglecting them in up-grading of educational institutions.
He said that he would fight for the rights of the people at every forum and would never forgive the injustices being committed by the provincial government against the people.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh boards adopts IBCC's proposed grading system1 minute ago
-
Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents1 minute ago
-
Committee reviews measures taken against dengue1 minute ago
-
Punjab approves Rs 500m for second phase of Nadir Abad flyover1 minute ago
-
Canada unveils disturbing nexus involving Indian officials in targeting Sikh activists2 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to soon make KP universities financially stable2 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit 2024: An opportunity to foster tourism ties among member states2 minutes ago
-
Sports fair organized for persons with disabilities under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Mansehra, Haripur grids notified11 minutes ago
-
Election campaign for second LG by-poll to end on Oct 19, polling on Oct 2011 minutes ago
-
SSIC Training centers to impart vocational training to youth: Industries Minister11 minutes ago
-
SCO leaders emphasise exploiting region's trade, connectivity potential12 minutes ago