All political parties agree for constitutional amendments: Fateh Ullah

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defense Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel on Wednesday said that the constitutional amendments were need of the hour and all the political parties were agreed for the purpose.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Office of the Press Information Office (PID) Dera Ismail Khan. He said these amendments would have positive effects for the country and the nation.

Fateh Ullah said that he was committed to addressing the backwardness of his constituency.

“The people of Dera Ismail Khan have shown their trust in his family by electing them through their votes and I will not betray this trust,” he added.

The politics of Miankhel family was based on serving the masses, he said and added that those claiming to bring change have broken all records of corruption.

He alleged that the funds of Rs 120 million for the purchase and repair of transformers were embezzled in a single day through fake bills.

Fateh Ullah Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has not established any new educational institutions in Kulachi, Darazinda or Daraban. Even his backward constituency has also been ignored in terms of up-gradation of educational institutions, he added.

The rights of education, healthcare, and communication facilities for the people of underdeveloped areas were being robbed, he said.

He was of the view that Kulachi, Daraban, and Paroa were among the most backward tehsils being affected by terrorism.

The provincial government has done injustice with the coming generations of these areas by neglecting them in up-grading of educational institutions.

He said that he would fight for the rights of the people at every forum and would never forgive the injustices being committed by the provincial government against the people.

