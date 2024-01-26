All Political Parties Enjoy Level Playing Field, Says PM Kakar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:15 PM
The caretaker prime minister dismisses the notion of a ban on social media or internet during the elections.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that all the political parties have a level playing field for taking part in the elections, with millions of voters having the opportunity to elect their representatives freely.
PM Kakar said it is priority of the caretaker government to hold peaceful elections and the Election Commission would be provided every support.
He expressed these views during the latest interviews to different private tv channels.
The PM dismissed the notion of a ban on social media or internet during the elections.
Talking about Pak-India relations, he said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, however, it would respond with force if India resorted to any misadventure. He said the only dispute between Pakistan and India is on Kashmir.
The prime minister said that Pakistan is facing a wave of terrorism and the State has the responsibility to protect its unarmed citizens against violent elements.
He asserted that territorial integrity and sovereignty would be protected at all costs.
