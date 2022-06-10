UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties In Senate Record Protest Against Blasphemous Statement Of BJP Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:18 PM

All political parties in Senate record protest against blasphemous statement of BJP spokesperson

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with members of the Senate belonging to all political parties in the Senate recorded protest in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against blasphemous statement of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with members of the Senate belonging to all political parties in the Senate recorded protest in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against blasphemous statement of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that all Muslims are ready to sacrifice everything for the sake of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that such sacrilegious remarks are not acceptable and should be condemned in strongest possible terms.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Nupur Sharma's statement has not only hurt the Muslim Ummah but has also exposed the ugly face of Indian government to the world.

The blasphemous statement of the spokesperson has been strongly condemned by both the houses and the people of Pakistan expressing their deep grief and anger, he added.

He said that millions of Muslims in the Islamic world are ready to sacrifice their lives and property for the sake of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem and other senators in their speeches strongly condemned the blasphemous statement Senator Keshoo Bai and Danesh Kumar said that no religion allows such disrespect of any other religion.

They said minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and have never been subjected to religious harassment by Muslims.

In Pakistan, people of all religions perform their religious rites with complete freedom, they added.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Azam Swati, Fowzia Arshad, Seemee Ezdi, Abdul Qadir and others were also accompanying Chairman Senate.

