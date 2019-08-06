All political parties, nation on same page over Kashmir dispute: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that all the political leadership and nation in country were on the same page as far as Kashmir dispute is concerned.

Talking to Radio programme, he said on behalf of the nation and government i strongly condemn the resolution passed in India to alter the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

India has intentionally tried to abolish the special status of Kashmir and attempted to change demography in Held Kashmir, he said, adding,we stand united as a nation with the Kashmiris.

Indian present government has violated the commitments made by their own leaders Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi in United Nations General Assembly, he added.

Minister said the Kashmir dispute is flashpoint between two nuclear states and the issue must be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and they should be given their just right to self-determination.

The recent Indian act will have negative impact on the regional peace and stability and will also have tragic implication in the world as well, he mentioned.

He urged that Russia, China, Turkey and other stakeholders must support the Kashmiris and force India to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Pakistan has a commitment with Kashmiri people and will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people, he assured.