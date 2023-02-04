UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties Need To Be On Same Page For Fighting Terrorism, Stabilizing Economy: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:50 PM

All political parties need to be on same page for fighting terrorism, stabilizing economy: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday emphasized that all the political parties must be on the same page in fighting terrorism and stabilizing the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday emphasized that all the political parties must be on the same page in fighting terrorism and stabilizing the economy.

Addressing a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurungzeb, the SAPM said that the All Parties Conference will be held on February 7 with the representation of all political parties and security forces to discuss strategies to overcome challenges being faced by the country.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said that PTI, who ruled the province for ten years is responsible for unrest in the province.

He said that the Inspector General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the apex committee in the recent meeting about the issues being faced by the police officials including lack of equipment despite provision of funds of Rs. 470 billion by the federal government and Rs. 70 billion of NFC Award.

Faisal Kundi said that the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be asked to investigate the corruption in Safe City project of Peshawar.

The SAPM strongly condemned the Peshawar Police Lines blast and said that the present coalition government will take steps to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Law And Order Same Faisal Karim Kundi February All Government Billion

Recent Stories

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt ..

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo ..

12 minutes ago
 Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a ..

Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a killing field: Mushaal

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

21 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

36 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

1 hour ago
 Arsenal lacked composure in shock Everton defeat: ..

Arsenal lacked composure in shock Everton defeat: Arteta

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.