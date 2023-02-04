All political parties need to be on same page for fighting terrorism, stabilizing economy: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :

Addressing a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurungzeb, the SAPM said that the All Parties Conference will be held on February 7 with the representation of all political parties and security forces to discuss strategies to overcome challenges being faced by the country.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for poor law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said that PTI, who ruled the province for ten years is responsible for unrest in the province.

He said that the Inspector General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the apex committee in the recent meeting about the issues being faced by the police officials including lack of equipment despite provision of funds of Rs. 470 billion by the federal government and Rs. 70 billion of NFC Award.

Faisal Kundi said that the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be asked to investigate the corruption in Safe City project of Peshawar.

The SAPM strongly condemned the Peshawar Police Lines blast and said that the present coalition government will take steps to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.