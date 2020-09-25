UrduPoint.com
All Political Parties On Same Page Against Polio Eradication : Nausheen Hamid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

All political parties on same page against Polio eradication : Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday said that all political parties have launched a comprehensive polio eradication drive to make Pakistan polio free.

Talking to a private news channel,she urged the nation to help in making a polio-free Pakistan, adding, all stakeholders including religious scholars, media and people from every walk of life needs to contribute in national immunization drives.

She said it is the duty of ulema, educationists and the media to create more awareness among people to combat the deadly disease as some of parents were witnessed for refusing to get their children vaccinated against polio during the ongoing drive.

"We have been repeatedly saying that even if a single child is missed during the campaign, they are a threat since the virus could remain in circulation, she said, adding, we focusing on refusal cases and urging all stakeholders to play their active role for eliminating this crippling disease".

She said there is no other option but to make anti-polio campaign a success to save new generation from chronic disability.

The ongoing polio drive will target specific high-risk areas in all four provinces , she said, adding, vaccinators have been fully equipped with protective gear to guard against the coronavirus to ensure field workers do not spread Covid-19 as well.

The ongoing polio campaign was jointly launched by the Federal and provisional governments where more than 40 million children below the age of five years would be administered polio drops, she said.

The recent anti-polio campaign achieved approximately 86 per cent of the its main target during last three days, she said, adding, during the polio campaign, 275,000 workers participated.

She said all political parties were fully participating and encouraging our frontline workers for making a successful polio drive and parents to shun propaganda by opponents of anti-polio vaccination to ensure safety of their children.

