All Political Parties On Same Page On Kashmir Issue: Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:25 PM

All political parties on same page on Kashmir issue: Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan

Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has said all the political parties were on the same page on Kashmir issue as Pakistan was raising voice against human right violations and India carrying out genocide in the occupied valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has said all the political parties were on the same page on Kashmir issue as Pakistan was raising voice against human right violations and India carrying out genocide in the occupied valley.

All the political leadership of the country were exposing the real face of so-called biggest democracy to the world, he said while talking to ptv.

He said all the political forces in Pakistan were showing maturity on Kashmir. "We have given a message to the world that all the political forces in Pakistan are united for the Kashmir cause and want to resolve the lingering issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people." Chan said the held Kashmir had been under curfew for many days, where the Indian occupation forces were carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri people.

He said United States President Donald Trump's offer for mediation had proved that Kashmir was an international dispute. The world powers acknowledged that Indian forces were committing human right violations and perpetrating brutalities on the Kashmiris, he added.

He said accountability process was necessary for a strong democracy. The National Accountability Bureau was working independently and the corruption cases being processed by it were registered by the opposition leaders against one another while they were in governments, he added.

Chan pointed out that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shehbaz Sharif regularly chaired the Public Accounts Committee meetings when he was in Jail, but now he was not attending its meetings. If he was not interested in heading the PAC, he should quit its chairmanship, he added.

