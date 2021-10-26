UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties On Same Page Regarding Kashmir Issue: Shehryar

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said all the political parties including civil and military leadership were on same page with regard to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said all the political parties including civil and military leadership were on same page with regard to Kashmir issue.

Addressing a press conference, here, he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue its moral diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir in their just freedom struggle.

He said Pakistan's diplomatic mission, the government itself and the parliament, were raising the issue of Kashmir at every key forum to aware the world about Indian atrocities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed the resolve to expand the level of engagements with international community and forums to highlight the genocide and demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the grave human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK, Shehryar Khan Afridi said Modi's fascist regime was becoming threat to Indian identity.

He said such fascist policies were of great concern as it could harm the regional peace.

Hurriyat leader Farooq Rahmani lauded the efforts of chairman Kashmir Committee and the government of Pakistan for extending their full support to the people of Kashmir.

He said that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir and people living alongside the Line of Control and the world would observe the day as Black Day. "We want the withdrawal of Indian troops from the IIOJK," he added.

Hurriyat leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said New Delhi had deployed over 900,000 Indian troops in IIOJK which were engaged in extrajudicial killings, force disappearing of Kashmiri youth.

He renewed his pledge to continue struggle for Kashmir until right to self determination.

