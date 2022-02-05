UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties On Same Page To Resolve Kashmir Dispute: Fakhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said all political parties were on the same page for the resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He was speaking at an exhibition held in connection with Kashmir solidarity day organised by Friends of Kashmir and Kashmir Institute of International Relations at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Friday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for Kashmir cause at the UN General Assembly session and was allowed to speak for 38 minutes.

He said the fascist Modi regime in India was deliberately keeping the Kashmir dispute unresolved as part of its expansionist designs and motives in the region.

He said the Modi regime after repealing Article 35-A and 370 of its constitution has ripped of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and turned the entire valley into an open jail.

Imam said that IIOJK rapidly moving towards its destination of freedom after facing heightened atrocities and unabated human rights violations in the IIOJK. "No one can alienate the fundamental right to freedom of any nation," he added.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue where conducive environment was prerequisite to achieve successful outcomes.

The minister mentioned that Kashmiris were subjected to immense atrocities during the Dogra rule."We got Azad Kashmir by force. The soldiers of Poonch fought bravely to avert Indian occupation." "Narendra Modi's views start with RSS and wants to change the demographics of Kashmir by removing its special status." Due to Modi's ideology, the world today does not consider India as a secular state, he noted.

Security Council resolutions recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory, he said, adding, "India could never suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination as they are striving for their basic right to freedom." He added that the UN should implement resolutions passed for Kashmiris' right to self-determination in its true letter and spirit.

"Thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination. India is carrying out systematic genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir where women are being raped and children and elder people being tortured," he added.

Earlier, the Minister took round of the pictorial exhibition in more than 100 master pieces held at RAC about the atrocities of women, youth in IIOJK.

