All Political Parties Representing PDM Fighting For Vested Interest: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday said that all political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have been fighting for their own interest. The PDM has badly failed in its design, he said talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Muslim League-N has divided into many groups, he claimed.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party status in Punjab, he said the leaders of PPP had to ignore Punjab for saving seats in Sindh. Replying to a question about education policy given by Shafqat Mehmood, he said education minister was taking all decisions after consultation.

He said Shafqat Mehmood has been a popular minister in education.

To another question about Cambridge exams policy, he said safety and security of the students is more important than anything else.

More Stories From Pakistan

