All political parties should be at same page for Kashmir cause: Dr Firdouis Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Braodcasting Dr Firdouis Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying hard to bring out the country from an archaic system and for the purpose, various reforms in existing laws were being introduced as well as new laws were also being formulated.

She said that the government was taking affective steps to address the challenges being faced by the country adding that all the institutions were working to implement the Prime Minister's roadmap.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday along with Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and KPK Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, she said that democracy and society cannot be completed without the role of the Opposition and pointed out the Indian media for bouncing the negative or less role of Pakistani Opposition which was causing much to Kashmir cause.

She said, 'Every Kashmiri was looking towards Pakistan against the Indian atrocities'.

Firdous said the Opposition parties should have to be at same page for Kashmir cause as it was far beyond the personal and political goals.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the real face of India to the world and urged the Opposition for playing a positive role in the efforts of Prime Minister. Whoever denied the Pakistan's statement over Kashmir cause will be out of the politics forever, she added.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that promises for speedy and cheap justice made by the PTI government were being fulfilled. He said that reforms in the country's existing laws will bring revolutionary changes for provision of speedy justice and stressed the media for playing positive role for awareness of the masses about the reforms introduced in the laws.

He said that Punjab and KPK were on the same page with Federal government about such reforms whereas Sindh and Balochistan would soon be taken on board.

The Minister said that the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2019 will reduce civil litigation period to maximum two years.

The Law Minister said that reforms in NAB laws were also being introduced in which better class in jails will not be provided to the accused of over Rs 5 million embezzlement.

He said that for securing women rights 'Women Ombudsman' had been empowered which will exercise enforcement and policing powers to restore the possession of ownership to women. In addition, he said that the letter of administration and succession certificates bill will authorize the NADRA to issue succession certificate within15 days.

He said that a law is being introduced for the protection of whistle blower and a whistle blower protection and vigilance commission was being established.

He said that Legal Aid and Justice Authority under the supervision of Ministry of Human Rights will ensure justice to less income community especially women and juvenile.

He said that such laws have been framed following the inputs by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the confidence that such would also be replicated by the provinces.

To a question, Raja Basharat responded that reforms were needed in Punjab Police culture and steps has been taken in this regard.