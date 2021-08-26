(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said it was need of the hour that all political parties should come forward and work for the development and progress of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was focusing on the provision of all basic education facilities to youth across the country.

The government had announced uniform education policy for the youth development and already offered scholarships to the deserving youth through Ehsaas programme.

He said the government had imparted technical training to the youth around 100,000 across the country in different cadres for their empowerment.

Dr Gill said the government was also involving youth through tiger force in the system to train the youth.

To a question, he said in the history of the country, first time the incumbent government was offering interest free loans to the youth.

He said a number of development projects had been launched in Punjab in every sector adding hard time of the government had over now and the government was working in every sector including education, health, industrial and tourism.

To another question, he said the country was on the road to progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.