Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties Should Have Been Satisfied With SC Decision: Ranjha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

All political parties should have been satisfied with SC decision: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that it would have been in the larger national interest if a full-member Supreme Court bench had heard the case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court premises after the three-member bench decision about the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said a full-member bench had given the decision and all political parties expressed satisfaction over that.

He said the apex court has announced a new schedule for the elections of Punjab on May 14.

"As per Pakistan's constitution holding free and fair elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). ECP is the only institution that has the right to hold elections," he said.

He said ECP had expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months (April 30), citing various legal hitches and procedural challenges as the reason.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan then announced to hold elections on October 8. The case hearing had started with a nine-member bench of the apex court that unfortunately came down to the number of a three-member panel of judges," he said.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan April May October Media All Court

Recent Stories

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

34 minutes ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

52 minutes ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

2 hours ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

2 hours ago
 Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign ..

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.