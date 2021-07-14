UrduPoint.com
All Political Parties Should Include protection Of Transgenders' Rights In Manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Nayab Ali, a Transgender Rights' activist associated with UN agencies to advocate transgender rights said on Wednesday that all the political parties should include protection of the rights of her community in their manifesto.

She said that the country needed more than just mere laws to curb violence and murder against transgenders.

All political parties should include  protection of  transgenders rights in their manifesto on priority basis to end violence and exploitation .

She said there should be proper research according to the decision of Supreme Court for collection of authentic data of transgenders specially PWDs transgenders.

Talking to APP, she said all the political parties should amend their party manifesto for protection of transgenders' rights urgently needed as cases of harassment and violence had increased in past few years.              She strongly condemned the killing of transgenders trend and said that around 73 transgenders had been killed during the last two years and requested for speedy justice to the aggrieved families.

