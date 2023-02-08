UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties Should Participate In APC:Senator Palwasha Behram Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Senator Palwasha Behram Khan on Wednesday said that all political parties should participate in the scheduled APC meeting to develop consensus on certain issues including terrorism, economy and the general election

Talking to a private news channel, she said the collation government would like to have talks with the opposition members despite all political differences for resolving issues being faced by the country.

She stressed the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should attend the APC and play their role in making a plan for national integrity.

To a question regarding the general elections, she said that elections would be held on time.

