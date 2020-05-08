All political parties should work together against COVID-19 pandemic : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday urged all political parties including PTI to put their heads together and make deliberations on COVID-19 pandemic rather than putting in war of words against each other.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the decision of easing the lockdown in the country from Saturday was made after two months deliberations and consultations with all federating units.

Now, it was the responsibility of the people to strictly abide by the SoPs and maintain social distancing, he added.