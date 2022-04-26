UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties Sit Together To Bring Electoral Reforms: Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 12:34 AM

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Monday said all political parties should sit together to bring electoral reforms and all issues should be resolved through consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Monday said all political parties should sit together to bring electoral reforms and all issues should be resolved through consensus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said electoral reforms was the top most agenda of the present government.

Javed Latif said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unveiled the reality of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's election of Daska that was why it was against the ECP chief.

