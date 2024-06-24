All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that all political parties would be taken on board before launching operation “Azm-e-Istakham”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024)

Azm-e-Istakham would flush out terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Baluchistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There should be no political differences on the matter of launching operation against war on terrorism, he added. The terrorists are trying to spread chaos to derail economic activity in KP and Baluchistan provinces, he said.

Resolving security issues are top priorities of the government, he said adding that opposition should brush aside personal interest and support the government for the larger national interest.

Maintaining law and order situation in the country is not only the responsibility of the national institutions, he said adding that it is the duty of all political parties including Opposition to work for ensuring peace in this part of the region. Peaceful environment and political stability are vital to bring investment in the country, he said.

In replying to a question about the activity of TTP, he said that the organization had been trying to halt business and economic activity in this country.

