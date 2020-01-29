UrduPoint.com
All Political Parties To Sit-together For Reforms In Country: Ali Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

All political parties to sit-together for reforms in country: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the Affairs of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday proposed that all political parties to sit-together in a bid to bring reforms in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would achieve its set targets including stabilizing national economy, strengthening institutions and development of the country during its constitutional tenure.

He said inflation was the big challenge for the government and it was making efforts to reduce it amicably, adding the government was taking solid steps for bridging the gap between exports and imports.

Replying to a question, he said due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government trade deficit was reduced and remittances were increased.

Ali Nawaz Awan stressed the need of research and development in agriculture sector as well others.

He said it was the PTI government which had started billion tree project to face the climate change issue in future.

To another question, he said opposition had dual standards in their politics, adding the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had deceived its workers and they were disappointed from their leadership and PML-N was a leaderless political party in these days.

He said many members of provincial assembly of PML-N were ready to join PTI in Punjab.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ruling in Sindh province since a long time but it was failed to provide basic necessities and commodities to their people, adding PPP had always used name of poor people to keep personal interests of their leadership.

