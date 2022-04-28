All political parties to work for strengthening democracy: Musadik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said all the political parties should work for strengthening democracy by keeping in mind sanctity of the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the national issues should be resolved through consensus, adding criticism and difference of opinion were part of democratic system.

Musadik Malik said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should come out from childish mindset and it should do mature politics now.

He said the PTI leadership had bought the gifts in cheap rates and sold at higher price in the market and it had taken all illegal steps by using full power during its tenure.

He said the present government would utilise all out efforts to resolve the national issues and introducing of electoral reforms was the top most agenda.