All political parties united on Kashmir issue: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said all the political parties were united on Kashmir issue and urged the United Nations (UN) to play its due role for resolving the long lasting issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were struggling for their right to self determination for the last many decades and UN should had to play its role for resolution of the issue.

The minister stressed the need of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role for strengthening the parliament as a strong parliament has a major role in making the country powerful.