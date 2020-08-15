UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Political Parties United On Kashmir Issue: Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

All political parties united on Kashmir issue: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said all the political parties were united on Kashmir issue and urged the United Nations (UN) to play its due role for resolving the long lasting issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were struggling for their right to self determination for the last many decades and UN should had to play its role for resolution of the issue.

The minister stressed the need of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role for strengthening the parliament as a strong parliament has a major role in making the country powerful.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Parliament Jammu Afridi Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

56 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Developm ..

3 minutes ago

NHMP celebrates Independence Day with traditional ..

3 minutes ago

India's Kovind Salutes Galwan Valley Clashes Victi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.