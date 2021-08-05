UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties United On Kashmir Issue Despite Political Differences: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international fora.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political parties were united on Kashmir issue despite having political differences with each others.

Farrukh said some miscreants were trying to manipulate the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing astonishment on international community's silence, he said almost 732 days had been passed of Indian siege in IIOJK and no one was there to get them out from that inhuman situation.

He said the incumbent government had a very transparent and strong foreign policy about Kashmir.

Farrukh, highlighting need of the hour, said all political parties should come forward and play their due role for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said the United Nations secretary general had taken an action against India over the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding abrogation of Article 370-A in occupied Kashmir by Modi's regime.

He said the incumbent government had sensitize the World on Kashmir issue including German vice chancellor who had pleaded the Kashmir's case before the Indian leadership during the visit to India.

He said British parliament and European Union delegations had also visited the Pakistani side line of control.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Line Of Control Parliament German European Union Visit Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

6 minutes ago
 EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesp ..

EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel ..

UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel Threat to Strike Iran Over Tan ..

6 minutes ago
 Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until J ..

Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until January 2022 - Statement

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From ..

Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From Belarus as Fake Refugees

11 minutes ago
 Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Kh ..

Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Khairpur

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.