All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international fora.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political parties were united on Kashmir issue despite having political differences with each others.

Farrukh said some miscreants were trying to manipulate the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing astonishment on international community's silence, he said almost 732 days had been passed of Indian siege in IIOJK and no one was there to get them out from that inhuman situation.

He said the incumbent government had a very transparent and strong foreign policy about Kashmir.

Farrukh, highlighting need of the hour, said all political parties should come forward and play their due role for the freedom of Kashmir.

He said the United Nations secretary general had taken an action against India over the letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding abrogation of Article 370-A in occupied Kashmir by Modi's regime.

He said the incumbent government had sensitize the World on Kashmir issue including German vice chancellor who had pleaded the Kashmir's case before the Indian leadership during the visit to India.

He said British parliament and European Union delegations had also visited the Pakistani side line of control.