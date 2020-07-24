All political parties united on Kashmir issue : Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said all the political parties of Pakistan were united on the issue of Occupied Kashmir and the Indian government had arrested the Hurriyat leadership including Asia Andrabi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Senate session of August 5, would be held on Kashmir issue.

The minister said enemies of Pakistan wanted to isolate the country but they remained failed in that regard, adding Pakistan had played a pivotal role in Afghanistan peace process.

He said the opposition wanted to close the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and escaping from accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over it.

Replying to a question, he said it was world wide practice that the accountability and corruption controlling institutions were working under the central government.

He said the present government had provided financial relief to the poor people during this crucial time of COVID-19 under the Ehsas Programme and it had given to Sindh government more than its share through the Ehsas programme.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the government introduced reforms in civil services and it had passed the bill unanimously from the parliament for increasing seats of the Balochistan assembly.