All political parties united over Kashmir issue: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir is illegal and violation of international laws.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said Narendra Modi's government was following the philosophy of Gujrat massacre.

The chairman Kashmir committee said Pakistan would take up the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council and would support Kashmiris at every forum.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan were united when it comes to Kashmir issue and joint parliament session was a proof of the fact.