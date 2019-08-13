UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Political Parties United Over Kashmir Issue: Fakhar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

All political parties united over Kashmir issue: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the Indian annexation of occupied Kashmir is illegal and violation of international laws.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said Narendra Modi's government was following the philosophy of Gujrat massacre.

The chairman Kashmir committee said Pakistan would take up the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council and would support Kashmiris at every forum.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan were united when it comes to Kashmir issue and joint parliament session was a proof of the fact.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Parliament Narendra Modi Gujrat All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

1 hour ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.