All political parties united to bring prosperity, progress in country: Agha Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch met with Members of National Assembly Salahuddin and Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani on Wednesday and said that all political parties in the government side united at same page to bring prosperity, progress in the country.

During the meeting, the issue of some employees who fired from Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority regional office in Karachi was also discussed.

Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said that the court has ordered in favour of the restoration of these employees.

Parliamentary Standing Committee has already made a recommendation for the restoration of these employees, he added.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology assured both of the respected members of the house that the ministry was struggling hard in resolving the issue on an urgent basis.

The federal minister assured them that the issue would be resolved before Eid.

Agha Hassan Baloch expressed the resolve of the present government to provide different avenues for the youth to fully exploit the opportunities.

"We understand the problems of the people. And we are working hard to enhance the living standards of the underprivileged people in the country.

Agha Hassan Bloch said both the Awami National Party and the MQM are from the middle class. "That is why we realize the struggle and difficulties of the people."MNA Salahuddin and MNA Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani thanked Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and appreciated his services for the welfare of the people.