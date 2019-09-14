All political parties will soon be on same page over Kashmir issue: Sh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that all parties both from the ruling alliance and the Opposition will soon be on same page on the issue of Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that all parties both from the ruling alliance and the Opposition will soon be on same page on the issue of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the process of bringing all parties on the same page was going on and soon the nation would hear good news in this regard.

The Minister said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was a fascist and dictator Mussolini-like person, who had committed a blunder in Kashmir, which provided the Kashmiri and Pakistani leadership with an opportunity to use it in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to fight the case of Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 27, adding that the Indian prime minister would also address the session on the same day. "If India tries to take any wrong step, the Pakistani armed forces knew it better how and where to use their weaponry," he added.

The Minister said that the issue of Kashmir had become more complicated during last 40-day curfew and lockdown of the Valley. "Time-tested friends China and Turkey are standing with us on the Kashmir issue and the United States elections are also nearing, which will change the international scenario", he added.

Sh Rashid said that each world power protects its own interests and Pakistan will safeguard its interests in the upcoming days.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would never support Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding lockdown of Islamabad, adding that Maulana should seriously think over change of the date of his march. "I think religious madrasas will not be part of politics and I also have requested Fazlur Rehman through Maulana Haideri in this regard," he added.

He made it clear that no national government was under consideration, nobody was trying to establish relationship with Israel or considering any deal with India on Kashmir. He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab was not leaving his office, however, he said that nothing was final in politics.

To a question, he said that Article 149 had not been discussed in the Cabinet meeting and nothing could be said on the issue of getting control of Karachi by the Federal government.

He said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was in the market once again and he knew how to use dialogue for deal, adding that Shehbaz was in contact with the decision-makers. "Shehbaz is in good position than his brother Nawaz Sharif and his niece Maryam Safdar", he added.

The Minister hinted that a change could be made in the Cabinet in the next month.

To a question, he said that Railways was improving and it would be privatized.

To another question about the Opposition's protest during the joint session of the Parliament and the speech of President Arif Alvi, he said that it was unfortunate and it happened whenever the President spoke in the joint session.

He said that the Supreme Court was with democracy and all institutions were supporting Imran Khan for the first time in the country's history. He said PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari's people were returning money to the government as Zardari looted and shared but Nawaz always looted solely and never shared the looted wealth with anyone.

To a question, the Minister said that politicians should be given air-conditioners in jail. He said that at least four former prime ministers were either in the prison currently or likely to go to jail, while two presidents were also either in jail or likely to go to jail soon.