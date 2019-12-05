All political sectors will have to contribute in strengthening ECO: Sardar Raza

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza on Thursday said the parliaments and all political parties will have to play their role in strengthening Election Commission of Pakistan.He said despite limited resources, the election commission had ensured timely elections in the country.The ECP chief said this while addressing an event held in connection with the "Voters Day" in Islamabad.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among the people, particularly youth, about the importance of vote in a democratic system and how they contribute in the national development through using their right of vote.Under the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country under which all political parties get equal opportunities as well as facilities, Sardar Raza said.

It is important for the supremacy of the Constitution, he maintained.He said the voters should carefully use their Constitutional right to ensure corruption free system in the country.Giving briefing on the performance of the ECP during the past five years, Sardar Raza said that the ECP besides holding elections in all four provinces and Cantt boards, arranged election for 400 vacant seats of local government in Punjab, 143 in Sindh, 488 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 20 seats in Baluchistan.He said the ECP had facilitated the Parliamentary Committee in connection with the preparations of 2018 elections and approval.

He said in successful elections, development of an error free list in a great achievement. For this purpose, the ECO introduce computerized electoral system in all provincial, regional and district offices.Fulfilling its constitutional obligation, the ECP held elections on vacant seats of Senate in 2015 and 2018.