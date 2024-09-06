All Politicians Should Give Priority To National Interests: Ch Shujaat Hussain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that all politicians should give up personal interests and prejudices, and give priority to national interests.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in a statement said that the members of parliament should make policies on national solidarity and development of the country. He said that the situation demands that Pakistan should be moved forward together.
He further said that an environment should be created that the constitution and law should prevail in the country and there should be a national consensus on the one-point agenda.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain further stressed the need that all the politicians should play their role in this regard, adding, instead of antagonism, politics should move forward in the style of politics.
Meanwhile, former chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad has also said that eradicating the feeling of enmity in politics is need of the hour.
