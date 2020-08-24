UrduPoint.com
“All Possible Channels To Be Used To Bring Back Nawaz Sharif,”:  PM Reacts On Shehbaz Sharif's Press Conference

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:05 PM

“All possible channels to be used to bring back Nawaz Sharif,”:  PM reacts on Shehbaz Sharif's press conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they will not surrender before the pressure of the opposition which wants nothing but exoneration from all corruption cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) In prompt reaction to Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PML-N did politics on the health of its supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan said they would not come under any pressure from the opposition parties.

“They only want to run away from accountability,” said the Prime Minister in response to PML-N’s leaders press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“We shall use all possible means to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London,” the PM was quoted by the sources as saying.

The PM said that they were using all legal means to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for briefing on economy situation in Islamabad.

“Their [opposition] focus is not the country but to get rid of corruption cases,” said the PM.

The sources said that the members of the cabinet held a meeting to deliberate on a strategy to counter the narrative of the PML-N.

They said that the PM had clearly said that the public would be provided the results of positive points of the economy.

