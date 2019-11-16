UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Possible Efforts Being Made To Curb Crimes: RPO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:37 AM

All possible efforts being made to curb crimes: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police department was making efforts to curb crimes

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police department was making efforts to curb crimes.

During a surprise visit here on Thursday, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and added that no negligence would be spared in this context.

He visited the Police Lines while accompanied by DPO Vehari Akhtar Farooq.

He said that the martyrs were the real heros of the department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Vehari Top

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.