All possible efforts being made to curb crimes: RPO

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police department was making efforts to curb crimes.

During a surprise visit here on Thursday, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and added that no negligence would be spared in this context.

He visited the Police Lines while accompanied by DPO Vehari Akhtar Farooq.

He said that the martyrs were the real heros of the department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.