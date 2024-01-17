All Possible Efforts Being Made To Facilitate Farmers: AD Agri
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Assistant Director Agriculture (extension) Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal Dunyapur said that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate farmers by ensuring the availability of fertilizer at controlled rates and creating awareness regarding crops.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shahid said that Urea fertilizer was being distributed equally at all districts and tehsils by keeping in view the importance of Urea fertilizer at the ongoing condition of wheat crop.
He said that wheat crops entered the most important phase where fertilizer and other required elements were much needed to get more production.
He said that as per the policy of the provincial government, all possible measures were being taken to facilitate farmers, especially through ensuring the availability of fertilizer at controlled rates.
The AD Agri maintained that keeping in view the availability of urea fertilizer, it was being distributed among farmers through different sale points.
He said that the SoP was being followed without any discrimination.
He said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country’s economy and the agriculture department utilised all possible resources to increase crop production.
“Different awareness seminars and lecture sessions were also being organized for farmers facilitations to aware them about use of latest technology and preventive measures to protect crops from losses” he said and added that the farmers have already been offered different agricultural equipments by the government on subsidized prices through draw system.
To a question, Shahid said that special monitoring teams have been formed under the supervision of the assistant commissioner city for proper check and balance adding that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizer as per directives of the provincial government.
He said that the field staff of the agriculture department remained present in the field for farmer's facilitation and urged farmers to visit his office in case of any issue regarding wheat crops.
Recent Stories
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women worst victim of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK; Report13 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to be inaugurat on August 14; Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
NCRC chairperson for discouraging practice of blaming rape victims23 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation for strengthening bilateral ties with British Parliamentarians23 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry planning to amend government accommodation allotment rules33 minutes ago
-
8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year: Report33 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Fazil Rahu33 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast in Quetta leaves eight injured, including children43 minutes ago
-
Suspect kills in alleged encounter43 minutes ago
-
DC reviews law & order in district53 minutes ago
-
Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh53 minutes ago
-
Medical Camp held at UoS:53 minutes ago