All possible efforts being made to facilitate farmers: AD Agri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Assistant Director Agriculture (extension) Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal Dunyapur said that all possible efforts were being made to facilitate farmers by ensuring the availability of fertilizer at controlled rates and creating awareness regarding crops.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shahid said that Urea fertilizer was being distributed equally at all districts and tehsils by keeping in view the importance of Urea fertilizer at the ongoing condition of wheat crop.

He said that wheat crops entered the most important phase where fertilizer and other required elements were much needed to get more production.

He said that as per the policy of the provincial government, all possible measures were being taken to facilitate farmers, especially through ensuring the availability of fertilizer at controlled rates.

The AD Agri maintained that keeping in view the availability of urea fertilizer, it was being distributed among farmers through different sale points.

He said that the SoP was being followed without any discrimination.

He said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country’s economy and the agriculture department utilised all possible resources to increase crop production.

“Different awareness seminars and lecture sessions were also being organized for farmers facilitations to aware them about use of latest technology and preventive measures to protect crops from losses” he said and added that the farmers have already been offered different agricultural equipments by the government on subsidized prices through draw system.

To a question, Shahid said that special monitoring teams have been formed under the supervision of the assistant commissioner city for proper check and balance adding that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizer as per directives of the provincial government.

He said that the field staff of the agriculture department remained present in the field for farmer's facilitation and urged farmers to visit his office in case of any issue regarding wheat crops.