All possible efforts underway to quell pandemic virus: Rauf Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Thursday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, which has become challenge of world.

Talking to APP, he said the pandemic virus could be defeated through following government's precautionary measures against the outbreak in the country including Balochistan, saying that China had controlled the same virus with completely implementation of precaution measures.

Rauf Rind also advised people that they should adopt preventive measures and to avoid crowded places along with ending social activities to each other for a few days in order to get rid of the pandemic virus soon, because precautions steps were most essential for preventing it.

"At least 19 patients have been discharged from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta after recovering from the coronavirus due to exemplary measures of Chief Minister Balochsitan who had taken emergency steps to cope with the outbreak, he said.

He said chief minister had directed commissioners and deputy commoners to collect data of poor people including daily wagers so that they would be provided relief package on equality basis under lockdown, saying that Provincial Finance Department released Rs10 million for each division to combat the virus in respective areas of province on special directive of chief minister.

The coordinator to CM also appreciated the role of doctors, paramedical staffs and security forces including police, levies force, frontier corps and Pakistan Army who were playing key role in curbing the epidemic virus in the country including Balochistan.

He said measures needed to enhance awareness precautionary steps against the outbreak among citizens in order to ensure implementation of those in the areas for controlling the spread of the virus, saying that government stood with public in this difficult time.