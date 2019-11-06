UrduPoint.com
All Possible Facilities Should Be Provided To Dharna Participants: Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

All possible facilities should be provided to Dharna participants: Imran Khan

Rime Minister Imran Khan has said all the possible facilities should be provided to JUI Dharna participants due to intensity of winter season

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said all the possible facilities should be provided to JUI Dharna participants due to intensity of winter season.Prime Minister directed to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman to immediately visit the Azadi March Dharna site.

Imran Khan twitted through social media website and said that " I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the Azadi March Dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the Dharna participants with onset of rain and changing weather condition".

