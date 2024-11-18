All Possible Facilities To Be Provided For Promotion Of Tennis: Mashhood
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday reiterated his commitment to providing a conducive environment and all possible facilities for the promotion of sports including tennis in the country.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the International Tennis Federation Junior League, he said that the participation of 12 foreign countries players in tennis competitions would highlight the positive image of the country.
Acknowledging the services of Aisam-ul-Haq in the field of tennis, he said that Aisam played a vital role in highlighting the true positive identity of Pakistan.
Mashhood added that steps were being taken for the restoration of sports in the country and more opportunities were provided to the youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Chairman PMYP informed that a mega event of the Prime Minister University Sports Olympiad is going to start on November 21 while Tennis will also be included in the Talent Hunt Sports competition.
Mashhood said that the country's economy was moving towards the path of development, the stock exchange had set a record of 95 thousand points, inflation had decreased and remittance flow had increased since the present government came into power.
Recent Stories
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM satisfies with economic stability, investment boom2 minutes ago
-
KP wins Pakistan's best pavilion award at Lok Mela2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, fog forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
12th edition of IDEAS-24 to kicks off on Tuesday at EXPO Centre2 minutes ago
-
Eight vocational centers to be established in Skardu : Minister12 minutes ago
-
PEC to launch free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers12 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
SCP Rejects 50% Vote Threshold Petition12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s US lobbying agreement slammed as a “Grave Betrayal” of national interests22 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab Programme in Sialkot reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Three impersonators arrested32 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Jamrud firing32 minutes ago