All possible facilities to be provided for promotion of Tennis: Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday reiterated his commitment to providing a conducive environment and all possible facilities for the promotion of sports including tennis in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the International Tennis Federation Junior League, he said that the participation of 12 foreign countries players in tennis competitions would highlight the positive image of the country.

Acknowledging the services of Aisam-ul-Haq in the field of tennis, he said that Aisam played a vital role in highlighting the true positive identity of Pakistan.

Mashhood added that steps were being taken for the restoration of sports in the country and more opportunities were provided to the youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Chairman PMYP informed that a mega event of the Prime Minister University Sports Olympiad is going to start on November 21 while Tennis will also be included in the Talent Hunt Sports competition.

Mashhood said that the country's economy was moving towards the path of development, the stock exchange had set a record of 95 thousand points, inflation had decreased and remittance flow had increased since the present government came into power.