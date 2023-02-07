All possible help to be extended to Syria for relief, rehabilitation: Minister Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday said all possible help would be extended to the Syrian people for their relief and rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Tuesday said all possible help would be extended to the Syrian people for their relief and rehabilitation.

He, in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee, who called on him, here in the ministry, offered Fateha and prayed for the victims of deadliest earthquake in Syria.

The minister said the land of Syria was a religious and cultural center and rendered immense services to islam.

"There are Ahl al-Bayt Athar, companions and many other Islamic historical places in Syria including the shrines of Hazrat Zainab (RA), Hazrat Bilal (RA), Hazrat Khalid bin Waleed(RA), and Salahuddin Ayyubi," he added.

He said the ministry wanted to coordinate and improve the system of Pakistani pilgrims to Syria.

Bilateral issues and pilgrimage management policy were discussed in detail between the two leaders.

The Syrian ambassador said President Bashar al-Assad and his government attached great importance to the relations with Pakistan.

He said the Syrian people faced severe economic and war threats but now there was peace in most parts of the country.

The Syrian government was trying hard to resolve the problems and rebuild the country, he added.

He said there would be cooperation between the two countries for the exchange of academic delegations and religious scholars, besides the Holy Quran reciters and memorizers.