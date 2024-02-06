Open Menu

All Possible Measures Taken To Maintain Law & Order During Polling Process: DC Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM

All possible measures taken to maintain law & order during polling process: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and or­der situation during the polling pro­cess.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive and sensitive poll­ing stations for comprehensive mon­itoring.

During his visit to review arrangements at different polling stations here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that 164 most sensitive and 220 polling stations have been declared sensi­tive in the Sukkur district where best secu­rity arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling stations at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling mate­rial at polling stations till Today evening (Tuesday) to prevent any delay.

He said that strict monitoring was being ensured dur­ing the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law.

Related Topics

Election Visit Sukkur All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

6 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

15 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

15 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

15 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

15 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

15 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

15 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

16 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

16 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan