All Possible Measures Taken To Maintain Law & Order During Polling Process: DC Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and order situation during the polling process.
He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations for comprehensive monitoring.
During his visit to review arrangements at different polling stations here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that 164 most sensitive and 220 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the Sukkur district where best security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.
He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling stations at the earliest.
The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling material at polling stations till Today evening (Tuesday) to prevent any delay.
He said that strict monitoring was being ensured during the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law.
