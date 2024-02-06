All possible measures taken to maintain law & order during polling process: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar said that all possible measures were being taken to maintain law and or­der situation during the polling pro­cess.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on polling day and CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive and sensitive poll­ing stations for comprehensive mon­itoring.

During his visit to review arrangements at different polling stations here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that 164 most sensitive and 220 polling stations have been declared sensi­tive in the Sukkur district where best secu­rity arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of lights and furniture of polling stations at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner said that presiding officers have been directed to deliver polling mate­rial at polling stations till Today evening (Tuesday) to prevent any delay.

He said that strict monitoring was being ensured dur­ing the election campaign and added that violators of the election code of conduct would be treated as per law.