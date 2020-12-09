UrduPoint.com
All Possible Measures To Be Taken For Welfare Of Farmers: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Wednesday said that all possible measures would be taken for the welfare of farmers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture department here. Director Agriculture Abdul Hameed and other officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said the government took practical measures for the development of agriculture sector and it was imperative to keep the farmers aware of developments for yielding positive results. He directed the agriculture officers to keep close contact with farmers. He directed to take the farmers organization into confidence and evolve a comprehensive strategy to permanently resolve the issue of crop residue burning.

He directed them to organize awareness programs at village level in order to create awareness among the farmers about ill impact of burning of crop residue. It would certainly help overcome smog issue in the winters, he added.

The Commissioner also directed to initiate stern action against the elements who are involved in fake pesticides and fertilizers and said that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting about wheat cultivation, provision of subsidized approved seed to wheat growers, plantation campaign, action against fake pesticides and other measures taken for welfare of farmers.

