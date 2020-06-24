UrduPoint.com
All Possible Relief Being Extended To Public Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Chief Minister Aide

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:59 PM

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari Wednesday said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for providing relief to the masses amid coronavirus pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari Wednesday said the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources for providing relief to the masses amid coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of tenants hailing from General Bus Stand here. The special assistant listened to the concerns of the tenants amid lockdown due to coronavirus and assured them of sending their concerns to the high ups for getting possible relief and incentives for their business.

He said the lockdown had affected every field of life. Javed Akhtar Ansari said he would talk to the chief minister for waiving off rent of government owned shops.

He, however, said a uniform policy for relaxation in rents of shops would be followed across the province due to the pandemic.

He asked the delegation members to prepare recommendations based on their demands to be forwarded to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, the advisor had called on a delegation of artists here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was well aware about the issues being faced by the artist community, adding, the government was determined to accommodate artist community through best possible measures.

He said the artists were the asset of the country and reflection of the society who depict true picture of people's lives through performing arts and activities.

