UrduPoint.com

All Possible Relief Being Provided To The People By 'Ramzan Bazaars': Secretary Livestock

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

All possible relief being provided to the people by 'Ramzan bazaars': Secretary Livestock

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi on Friday said that all possible relief was being provided to the people through 'Ramzan bazaars'.

He expressed these views here at Municipal Committee Office.

The secretary was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Mehreen Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Ishtiaq Ullah Khan Niazi and other officers.

During the holy month, the supply of essential commodities at cheaper rates would be ensured, he said adding strict action would be taken against hoarders and heavy fines would be imposed.

Ramzan bazaars have been set up for public convenience. The supply of basic necessities to the people in the holy month would be ensured with the best quality and quantity at reasonable prices.

Haider Shirazi said that the people of the province would be given relief through Ramzan package of about Rs. 8 billion.

The provincial cabinet has approved Ramzan Package.

A 10 kg bag of flour will be available in Ramzan bazaars at Rs 100 less than the market price, he added.

Along with this, a medical camp will be set up for first aid in the bazaars.

Responsibilities have also been assigned to the provincial ministers for monitoring Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the Ramzan bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Related Topics

Punjab Price Attock Market All Cabinet Best Billion Flour

Recent Stories

PM to make important announcement today: Faisal Ja ..

PM to make important announcement today: Faisal Javed

36 minutes ago
 For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors, Fara ..

For God's sake! Please stop spreading rumors, Farah Khan reacts to allegations

55 minutes ago
 All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

2 hours ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.