All possible relief being provided to the people by 'Ramzan bazaars': Secretary Livestock

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi on Friday said that all possible relief was being provided to the people through 'Ramzan bazaars'.

He expressed these views here at Municipal Committee Office.

The secretary was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Mehreen Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Ishtiaq Ullah Khan Niazi and other officers.

During the holy month, the supply of essential commodities at cheaper rates would be ensured, he said adding strict action would be taken against hoarders and heavy fines would be imposed.

Ramzan bazaars have been set up for public convenience. The supply of basic necessities to the people in the holy month would be ensured with the best quality and quantity at reasonable prices.

Haider Shirazi said that the people of the province would be given relief through Ramzan package of about Rs. 8 billion.

The provincial cabinet has approved Ramzan Package.

A 10 kg bag of flour will be available in Ramzan bazaars at Rs 100 less than the market price, he added.

Along with this, a medical camp will be set up for first aid in the bazaars.

Responsibilities have also been assigned to the provincial ministers for monitoring Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the Ramzan bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.