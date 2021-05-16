All possible resources being utilized for beautification of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Director General PHA, Syed Shafqat Raza said that all possible resources were being utilized for the beautification of the city.

He said that tree-plantation is a noble cause and urged people from all walks of life to plant saplings of their own part during the drive.

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) expressed these views during visit to green belts during Eid days on the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

He said that it was need to highlight the importance of tree-plantation among kids at school level.

Mr Shafqat said that further tree-plantation will be made at green belts and it would be made beautiful more.

He urged the citizens to avoid throwing waste into green belts and added that people would see positive change regarding green belts soon.

He said that the monitoring of water provision at green belts was being made day and night time.