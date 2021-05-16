UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Possible Resources Being Utilized For Beautification Of City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

All possible resources being utilized for beautification of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Director General PHA, Syed Shafqat Raza said that all possible resources were being utilized for the beautification of the city.

He said that tree-plantation is a noble cause and urged people from all walks of life to plant saplings of their own part during the drive.

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) expressed these views during visit to green belts during Eid days on the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

He said that it was need to highlight the importance of tree-plantation among kids at school level.

Mr Shafqat said that further tree-plantation will be made at green belts and it would be made beautiful more.

He urged the citizens to avoid throwing waste into green belts and added that people would see positive change regarding green belts soon.

He said that the monitoring of water provision at green belts was being made day and night time.

Related Topics

Multan Water Visit All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

32 minutes ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

1 hour ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

3 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.