All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that all possible resources are being utilized for the promotion of sports in Sialkot district and full attention is being paid to the rehabilitation of all sports facilities.

After repairing the floor of Sports Complex Pasrur Road, the polishing work has entered the final stage and in the next 2 to 3 days sports activities will be restored in the the Complex.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing repair work during his visit to Sports Complex Pasrur Road, here on Monday.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal and Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present on this occasion.

The DC directed the officials concerned to use the Sports Complex for sports activities and besides volleyball, badminton courts, the gymnasium should also be kept functional here.

He also reviewed the construction of the football stadium under the supervision of the Project Management Unit, the installation of flood lights and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to restore the football ground.