All possible resources to be provided for minorities' welfare: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all possible resources will be provided for welfare of minorities living in the province as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has a vision of betterment and welfare of all minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all possible resources will be provided for welfare of minorities living in the province as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has a vision of betterment and welfare of all minorities.

Talking to Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, who called on the CM here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that equal opportunities of education and development were being provided to minorities of Punjab in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that religious places of minorities would be taken care of besides safeguarding their rights. He said that stipends worth billions of rupees had been provided for the bright minority students.

He said the role of minorities in development and construction of the construction had been commendable.

Mahindar Pal Singh thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in solving minorities' problems. He said that exemplary steps had been taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for welfare of minorities.

The government had won the hearts of the minorities by allocating funds for repair and renovation of worship places of minorities, he added.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approval of budget for construction of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.