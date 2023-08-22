Open Menu

All Possible Resources To Be Used To Address Karachi Issues: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday assured that the government would utilise all possible resources to address the issues faced by the Karachi city

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement which called on him during his daylong visit here.

The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

In the meeting, they discussed the country's overall situation, including economy, interfaith harmony as well as other matters.

The MQM delegation drew the prime minister's attention towards the issues of delimitation in Karachi as well as the shortage of water.

The delegation comprised Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq and Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also attended the meeting.

