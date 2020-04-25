UrduPoint.com
All Possible Resources Would Be Used To Get Rid Of Locust Swarms. Chief Secretary Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

All possible resources would be used to get rid of locust swarms. Chief Secretary Sindh

Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Saturday said that all possible resources would be used to get rid of the locust swarms and directed the department concerned to initiate the procurement of pesticides for aerial and manual spray

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Saturday said that all possible resources would be used to get rid of the locust swarms and directed the department concerned to initiate the procurement of pesticides for aerial and manual spray.

The locust threat is an emergent issue and for that reason has been included in the agenda of the provincial cabinet, he said and directed the officials to obtain hotspot data from the SUPARCO.

He stated this in a meeting here with Department of Plant Protection (DPP) officials who gave a detailed briefing about the situation with regard to the locust in a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, said a communique.

The meeting decided the formation of 57 teams to conduct aerial and manual spray of pesticides across the province.

The officials of Federal Government's Department of Plant Protection (DPP) have warned that the locust swarms are expected to enter in Sindh province from Iran by May 15 and this time they might cause more harm to the crops as compared to the last year.

The DPP officials informed that some sixty countries are currently affected by the locust swarms.

After discussing the situation, the meeting decided to set up camps at 30 places in the province while 57 teams would be constituted consisting of 180 personnel from DPP and provincial agriculture department. It was further decided to conduct aerial spray of one hundred thousand liters of pesticide and manual spray of 25000 liters of pesticides.

Secretary Agriculture informed the meeting that his department requires budget and spray vehicles for entire operation. The Chief Secretary asked him to prepare for briefing the cabinet on the issue.

The meeting further decided that 250 employees of provincial agriculture department would be imparted training through DPP after which they will take part in survey and spray drive against the locust swarms.

Besides other Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Director General Agriculture Hidayatullah, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority, representatives of Pakistan Army and Director DPP Muhammad Tariq attended the meeting.

