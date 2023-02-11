UrduPoint.com

All Possible Steps Be Taken To Resolve Employees Issues: Mandokhail

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Chairman Special Committee on Affected Employees Prof Dr Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Saturday said all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues being confronted by the employees working in different government departments

Addressing meet the press at National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad, the chairman said no pressure would be tolerated in providing basic rights to the employees. "I have been sort-outing the issues of employees promptly for providing them relief." He said almost 16,000 employees were forcefully terminated from their services during the tenure of previous governments, adding that the managing directors of various organizations were taking hefty amounts in the shape of salaries and other entertainment allowances but they were not focusing on providing the salaries and pensions of poor employees.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need to revamp and make reforms in the judicial system to streamline it to yield desirous results.

On the occasion, President NPC Anwar Raza and General Secretary NPC Raja Khalil Ahmed thanked Dr Mandokhail for visiting and holding a press conference here and also lauded his sincere efforts for resolving employees' issues.

