All possible steps being taken to prevent smog in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal said that all possible steps were being taken to prevent smog and Air quality Index (AQI) which would improve now due to closure of brick kilns.

While talking to APP here on Thursday, Zafar Iqbal said that there were 435 traditional brick kilns across the district and all were closed as preventive measures.However, six brick kilns which were shifted on zig zag technology were operational.

He informed that the old technology brick kilns would remain closed as per directions of the competent authority and only option for reopening of old technology brick kilns was conversion on latest technology.

Zafar said that environment department teams were busy in monitoring of brick kilns regularly.

About raids at Industrial estate area, Deputy Director Environment said that five factories and one battery unit have been sealed which were involved in spreading smog.

Three tyre burning plants were also sealed and cases got lodged against 74 small industrial units.

He said that inspectors were monitoring to prevent elements involved in smog in the district.

Various factors including smoke emitting vehicles,waste of stubble,dust and others were main reason of smog he said and added that Punjab government was taking all measures to control it.

APP /sak - xl