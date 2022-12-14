All possible steps being taken to promote greenery: Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh

Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh said that parks, green belts, and central islands are important sources for the promotion of greenery and all possible steps are being taken to promote greenery.

He expressed these views during an inspection of a place adjacent to New M.A.Jinnah road under the Jail Road flyover.

He directed the officers to immediately remove the debris and garbage lying under the Jail Road flyover and convert it into a beautiful green belt. Such places which are situated in the limit of district east should be identified so that these places can also be beautified, he said.

On this occasion, Senior Director Tauqeer Abbas briefed him that parks, green belts, and other places are being fully utilized for the promotion of greenery.