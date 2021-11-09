UrduPoint.com

All Possible Steps Taken For Betterment Of Farmers: Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:03 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday said that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of agriculture and solution to the problems of farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday said that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of agriculture and solution to the problems of farmers.

He said this during a meeting with a five-member delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Central President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar here at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Chief Secretary about the problems of growers and discussed important issues including the support price of wheat, cost of production of crops, and supply of canal water for agriculture.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions on the spot to resolve some of the problems highlighted by the delegation.

He directed the Secretary Agriculture to ensure the availability of all fertilizers at fixed price.

The delegation informed the Chief Secretary that the production cost of crops had increased manifold, due to which the support price of wheat and sugarcane must be increased.

He said the agriculture sector was the backbone of country's economy, adding that if the farmer was prosperous, the country would progress.

The secretaries of agriculture, food, and cane commissioner Punjab were also presenton the occasion.

