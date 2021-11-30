All possible steps to be taken for installation of street lights: Administrator East

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that all possible steps are being taken to illuminate the streets and roundabouts of district East with lights.

He expressed these views while inspecting the installation and repair work of street lights on Shaheed Millat and Allama Iqbal roads along with Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto.

H directed Imtiaz Bhutto to survey the other streets in the district East as well and install and repair street lights where necessary as well as the existing street lights in the area.

He expressed satisfaction over the installation and repair work of street lights and appreciated the efforts of Superintendent Engineer Mobin Sheikh and Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto and his team.

During the visit, Imtiaz Bhutto briefed the Administrator about the installation of street lights in the district East.